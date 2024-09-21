Recent Milwaukee Bucks Forward Is Still A Free Agent
Jae Crowder is one of the most experienced forwards in the NBA.
The 34-year-old has spent the previous two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished last year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 50 games (25 starts).
Over the offseason, Crowder became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 20, he still remains unsigned.
Crowder was the 34th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 803 regular season games.
While Crowder has never won a title, he has appeared in 115 NBA playoff games (86 starts).
Earlier this month, Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News reported an update on Crowder.
Via Cunningham on September 10: "According to sources, free agent forward Jae Crowder will be working out with the Sacramento Kings this week. The 34-year-old veteran was with the Bucks last season.
Like last month with Isaiah Thomas, Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition."
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.