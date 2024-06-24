The Milwaukee Bucks Had An Enormous Luxury Tax Bill
The Milwaukee Bucks are among the most high-profile teams in the NBA.
Despite being in what many would consider a small-market, they have built a team with notable players, an NBA Champion head coach and an extremely high payroll.
Recently, ESPN's Bobby Marks revealed the eight teams who will have a luxury tax bill for the 2023-24 season.
The Bucks were fourth on the list.
Via Marks: "Unofficial luxury tax payments per team:
Golden St- $176.9M
LAC- $142.4M
Phoenix- $68.2M
Milwaukee- $52.5M
Boston- $43.8M
Denver- $20.2M
Miami- $15.7M
LA Lakers- $6.9M
The 22 teams below the tax are projected to receive $11.96M each."
The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, but they have lost in the first round in each of the previous three seasons.
This past year, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo did not appear in the series, and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard missed two games.
It's fair to say that without injuries, the Bucks could have made more of a run at a title.
That said, their overall year was a massive disappointment.
The Bucks made a blockbuster trade to land Lillard over the 2023 offseason, and this next season will determine if he was worth making the move.
They will have the 23rd and 33rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.