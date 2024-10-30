SI

Buddy Hield's Second Half Offensive Explosion Fueled by Reggie Miller's Advice

The Warriors wing had quite the night offensively against his former team.

Mike McDaniel

Golden State Warriors wing Buddy Hield's second half offensive explosion was fueled by advice from TNT's Reggie Miller.
The Golden State Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season with a 124-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at home.

With Warriors star Steph Curry sidelined with an ankle injury, Golden State needed somebody else to step up offensively. Enter veteran Buddy Hield, who has been more than capable of being a microwave scorer over the course of his career. On Tuesday night, he had his most impactful game yet in his short Warriors tenure.

Hield scored a team-high 28 points, with 25 of them coming in the second half and 19 coming in the fourth quarter. He hit a game-high seven three pointers.

What was the impetus for Hield's offensive explosion? A word of advice from TNT's Reggie Miller during halftime.

"He told me to shoot the blanking ball," Hield said with a smile after the game. "Sometimes you need somebody like that to come to you and I responded well."

The Warriors would certainly love to see more of this kind of offensive output from Hield moving forward.

Golden State is back in action on Wednesday night with a back-to-back rematch with the Pelicans.

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

