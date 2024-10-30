Buddy Hield's Second Half Offensive Explosion Fueled by Reggie Miller's Advice
The Golden State Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season with a 124-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at home.
With Warriors star Steph Curry sidelined with an ankle injury, Golden State needed somebody else to step up offensively. Enter veteran Buddy Hield, who has been more than capable of being a microwave scorer over the course of his career. On Tuesday night, he had his most impactful game yet in his short Warriors tenure.
Hield scored a team-high 28 points, with 25 of them coming in the second half and 19 coming in the fourth quarter. He hit a game-high seven three pointers.
What was the impetus for Hield's offensive explosion? A word of advice from TNT's Reggie Miller during halftime.
"He told me to shoot the blanking ball," Hield said with a smile after the game. "Sometimes you need somebody like that to come to you and I responded well."
The Warriors would certainly love to see more of this kind of offensive output from Hield moving forward.
Golden State is back in action on Wednesday night with a back-to-back rematch with the Pelicans.