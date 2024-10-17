Bulls Mascot Trolls Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns Trade During Preseason Game
"Benny the Bull," the Chicago Bulls' renowned mascot, is already in midseason form.
The Bulls mascot brought his "A" game to Chicago's preseason tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday by unveiling a clever sign during the starting lineup announcements at United Center.
"Missing KAT," the sign reads, planted next to the Timberwolves' huddle. "Last seen in New York. Male, 28 years old, seven feet tall."
The sign also encourages the reader to call 612-673-1600—the phone number listed online for the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx headquarters.
Benny the Bull, of course, is poking fun at the Timberwolves for trading away star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks earlier this month. The Wolves sent Towns to the Big Apple in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a flurry of other assets in what ended up being a rather complicated three-team trade.
Randle, stepping in as Towns' replacement in the Wolves' frontcourt, tallied 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the exhibition clash.