Pistons' Jaden Ivey, Timberwolves' Mike Conley Jr. on Move in Three-Team Trade With Bulls
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. are both heading to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Bulls are sending Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons. Detroit is also receiving a 2026 first-round protected swap from the Timberwolves as part of the three-team deal that nets Chicago some serious backcourt help. The Bulls are currently 24-26 and in ninth-place in the East.
As for the Pistons, they have fortified their shooting, as they continue to search for ways to replace the perimeter sharpshooting of Malik Beasley Jr. from last year's team. Detroit is currently 36-12 on the season and sitting atop the Eastern Conference.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have created some cap space, perhaps for a bigger deal at the deadline. Minnesota continues to be a team to watch with Thursday's deadline looming.
