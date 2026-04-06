Bulls Fire Executive Vice President and General Manager After Disappointing Season

The Bulls fired both executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley on Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported. Bulls CEO and president Michael Reinsdorf made the decision to dismiss both of these front office figures.

Chicago will be searching for replacements this offseason, which will start next week for the Bulls. The team was officially eliminated from playoff contention last week and hold a record of 29–49 with four games remaining in the schedule. This is the fourth straight season in which the Bulls missed the playoffs.

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“These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve people we respect both personally and professionally,” Reinsdorf said in a statement on Monday. “We are grateful for their dedication and the work they've put in over the past six years. At the same time, we have not had the success our fans deserve, and it's my responsibility to go in a new direction.

“This move is about positioning our team for sustained success moving ahead. I want our fans to know that I hear you and understand your frustration. I feel it as well. I know this will take time, and I am fully committed to getting this right. At the Chicago Bulls, our focus remains on building a team that can compete at the highest level and ultimately contend for championships. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to move the Bulls forward in a way that makes our fans proud.”

The Chicago Bulls announced today that Artūras Karnišovas, Executive Vice President - Basketball Operations and Marc Eversley, General Manager have been relieved of their positions. pic.twitter.com/nFFK0U66ng — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 6, 2026

Since Karnišovas and Eversley both joined in 2020, the Bulls posted a 224–254 overall record and only reached the postseason once, resulting in a first-round loss during the 2021–22 season. This was also the only winning season the Bulls produced under Karnišovas and Eversley.

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