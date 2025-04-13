76ers Announce Signing of Ex-Cavaliers Player Before Bulls Game
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a disastrous 2024-25 season, headlined by superstar center Joel Embiid playing just 19 games before cutting his season short due to injury. Co-stars Tyrese Maxey and Paul George also dealt with major injury concerns, as the 76ers' full season was a complete wash.
The 76ers are now heading into their regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, looking to finish their 2024-25 campaign 25-57 with a win.
Ahead of their matchup with the Bulls, the 76ers have announced a new roster move to bolster their lineup for their last game of the season.
The 76ers announced the signing of forward Isaiah Mobley on Sunday morning.
"Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Isaiah Mobley.
"He spent his 2024-25 campaign with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliate, averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 22 games throughout the regular season (19 starts).
"Mobley, who produced a team-best seven double-doubles this season, tallied a career-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting against the South Bay Lakers on Jan. 7. He also drilled a career-best six three-pointers on March 13 against the College Park Skyhawks.
"In 67 career regular-season G League games (64 starts) over three seasons with the Cleveland Charge and Delaware, Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 8.2 boards, and 1.0 blocked shot.
"Originally drafted by Cleveland with the No. 49 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mobley averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 22 career games over two seasons with the Cavaliers from 2022-24.
"The California native spent three collegiate seasons at USC, where he captured a 2021-22 All-Pac 12 First Team selection after finishing second in the conference in rebounds (8.3 rpg) and seventh in scoring (14.2 ppg).
"Mobley will wear No. 25 with the 76ers," the 76ers announced.
Isaiah Mobley, the brother of Cavaliers star Evan Mobley, has been a standout for the 76ers' G League affiliate and is now getting his first chance in Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers have ruled out 11 players for Sunday's game against the Bulls, so now the third-year forward will likely get an opportunity to play in their season finale.
The Bulls and 76ers face off at 1:00 p.m. EST in Chicago on Sunday.