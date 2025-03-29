Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Mavericks vs Bulls
After trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks were in shambles, but the new addition of ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis gave a glimmer of hope.
Unfortunately for Davis and the Mavericks, the star big man got injured in his debut. Davis would miss 18 consecutive games with an adductor strain, but recently returned to action for Dallas.
On Saturday, the Mavericks are playing against his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, and Davis is expected to suit up. The Mavericks are listing Davis as probable for Saturday's game in Chicago with a left adductor strain.
In two games since his injury return, Davis is averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 stocks in just 28 minutes per game, but has led the Mavericks to two wins. Dallas is barely hanging on to a spot in the play-in tournament, so every win matters with just eight games left in the regular season.
The Bulls have been incredible recently, winning nine of their last 11 games, coming off a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Lakers that was capped off by a game-winning half-court buzzer-beater by Josh Giddey.
If Davis is good to go for Saturday's game, even on a potential minute restriction, it will make a huge difference for the Mavericks. Dallas has ten players listed on their injury report for Saturday's game, so getting their star big man on the court, despite the rest of their injuries, could be enough to lead them to a road win in Chicago.
The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.