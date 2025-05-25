Anthony Edwards Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List in Wolves-Thunder Game 3
After getting handily beaten in Games 1 and 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back in Game 3. To defend their home court in the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves beat the Thunder by 42 points on Saturday night, led by an incredible performance from star guard Anthony Edwards.
In 30 minutes of action, Edwards dropped 30 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 12-17 shooting from the field and 5-8 from three-point range, helping the Wolves light up the Thunder in a must-win game.
Edwards has now started his career with 40 consecutive playoff games with 15+ points scored, joining some elite company. The only other players to start their playoff career with 40 straight games of 15 points are Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Karl Malone.
Of course, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was on another level. Not only did he score 15+ points in 40 consecutive playoff games, but he also did it in 179. Jordan never scored under 15 points in his NBA playoff career, and now he and Anthony Edwards are the only players in league history to do so (minimum 10 playoff appearances).
Many fans have been making Edwards-Jordan comparisons, and while that is very far-fetched, the Timberwolves star continues to climb up the league rankings. Of course, blowing out the title-favorite Thunder on Saturday night helped his case, but if Edwards can find a way to take the Timberwolves to a championship, he would elevate his all-time status exponentially.