Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

After putting together five straight wins, the Chicago Bulls were handed an emotional loss by the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor. They will now have to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves to get back on track, which is undoubtedly easier said than done.

While still working to perform like a true title contender, the Timberwolves continue to have one of their more balanced teams in the NBA. They have great positional size defensively and plenty of dependable shotmakers on the other side of the ball. This is why they come into the night with the NBA's 8th-highest net rating, which sits far above the Bulls' 25th overall ranking.

Anthony Edwards remains one of the league's most explosive scorers and clutch performers. However, tonight's game could very well come down to how the Bulls are able to handle the frontcourt. The trio of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid is certainly capable of beating up this team in the paint, especially with one of the Bulls' top big men sitting out.

With that said, the door is wide open for Josh Giddey and Coby White to make their mark. The Timberwolves have a habit of allowing players to get to the free throw line, and both guards have shown real progress in that department dating back to last season. This is the kind of game where the Bulls must have a downhill mentality, especially when Gobert is off the floor.

How to Watch

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12) at Chicago Bulls (15-16)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network. FanDuel Sports Network North

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. Donte DiVincenzo

2. Anthony Edwards

3. Jaden McDaniels

4. Julius Randle

5. Rudy Gobert

Injury News

The good news is that Josh Giddey made it out of the Milwaukee Bucks game unscathed. The jumbo guard came into the night as questionable before the Chicago Bulls gave him the green light to play. He seemingly avoided any further injury trouble and is now listed as fully available for tonight's meeting.

Nevertheless, Chicago's injury report isn't totally clean. Zach Collins was added to the list with a toe injury, and he was ruled out for tonight's contest well before tip-off. The big man has been a fundamental part of the team's recent success, as they have gone 6-4 since he rejoined the rotation after rehabbing a wrist injury. Especially against a Minnesota team that likes to play big, missing Collins could prove to be an unfortunate difference-maker for Chicago.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Terrence Shannon Jr. – OUT (foot)