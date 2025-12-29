Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch
In this story:
After putting together five straight wins, the Chicago Bulls were handed an emotional loss by the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor. They will now have to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves to get back on track, which is undoubtedly easier said than done.
While still working to perform like a true title contender, the Timberwolves continue to have one of their more balanced teams in the NBA. They have great positional size defensively and plenty of dependable shotmakers on the other side of the ball. This is why they come into the night with the NBA's 8th-highest net rating, which sits far above the Bulls' 25th overall ranking.
Anthony Edwards remains one of the league's most explosive scorers and clutch performers. However, tonight's game could very well come down to how the Bulls are able to handle the frontcourt. The trio of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid is certainly capable of beating up this team in the paint, especially with one of the Bulls' top big men sitting out.
With that said, the door is wide open for Josh Giddey and Coby White to make their mark. The Timberwolves have a habit of allowing players to get to the free throw line, and both guards have shown real progress in that department dating back to last season. This is the kind of game where the Bulls must have a downhill mentality, especially when Gobert is off the floor.
How to Watch
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12) at Chicago Bulls (15-16)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network. FanDuel Sports Network North
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Coby White
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Nikola Vucevic
Minnesota Timberwolves
1. Donte DiVincenzo
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Jaden McDaniels
4. Julius Randle
5. Rudy Gobert
Injury News
The good news is that Josh Giddey made it out of the Milwaukee Bucks game unscathed. The jumbo guard came into the night as questionable before the Chicago Bulls gave him the green light to play. He seemingly avoided any further injury trouble and is now listed as fully available for tonight's meeting.
Nevertheless, Chicago's injury report isn't totally clean. Zach Collins was added to the list with a toe injury, and he was ruled out for tonight's contest well before tip-off. The big man has been a fundamental part of the team's recent success, as they have gone 6-4 since he rejoined the rotation after rehabbing a wrist injury. Especially against a Minnesota team that likes to play big, missing Collins could prove to be an unfortunate difference-maker for Chicago.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
Zach Collins – OUT (toe)
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
Terrence Shannon Jr. – OUT (foot)
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias