Billy Donovan Announces Injury Update On Coby White Before Bulls-Nuggets
While preseason results don't mean everything, the Chicago Bulls hold a 2-1 record so far, as all five of their games are against 2025 playoff teams. While all eyes will be on Josh Giddey to see if he can pick up where he left off last season, Chicago has seen positive signs already from Ayo Dosunmu and Matas Buzelis as they enter pivotal seasons in their careers this year.
Buzelis and Dosunmu aren't the only two players heading into crucial seasons for their careers this year, as Coby White is in the final year of his three-year deal and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. However, he hasn't been able to get on the court this preseason due to injury, and head coach Billy Donovan just provided an update on where his star guard stands.
Coby White's Status Update Prior to Nuggets-Bulls
According to Donovan, per K.C. Johnson, the "expectation is [White will] be ready for opening night but he won’t play in preseason." The Bulls are currently set to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, before finishing off their preseason schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Thursday.
White suffered a calf strain in August, limiting his availability during training camp and leading the Bulls to keep him out of the preseason to avoid any unnecessary injury. Coming off a career-best season, averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, the Bulls and White especially won't want him to miss anytime with a big extension on the horizon.
What Does Chicago Do If White Misses Time?
While Donovan said that the expectation is that White will be ready for opening night, Chicago could very well err on the side of caution if they don't feel their leading scorer is ready to go by October 22nd, when they host the Detroit Pistons. In that case, Giddey would, of course, take on a bigger role, but it's the other players who are more important.
Coming off his best full season as a Bull, Nikola Vucevic still looks to be a significant part of this team's offense, even if he could be dealt before the end of the season. Both Buzelis and Dosunmu will also be asked to step up, with more recent additions in Isaac Okoro and Kevin Huerter expected to bring value as spot-up shooters.
Even though the Eastern Conference isn't expected to be as competitive this season, Chicago still faces three teams to begin the season that could all end up as Top 6 teams in the conference. Therefore, getting White back on the court as soon as possible is essential to their short-term success.