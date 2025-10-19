Billy Donovan's Sincere Message to Recently Waived Favorite Yuki Kawamura
At 5-foot-8, Yuki Kawamura won over fans across Chicago during his short time with the Bulls. The undersized point guard's infectious energy, nonstop hustle, and ability to thread passes through tight defenses made him a fan favorite among supporters who loved his underdog story from Japan's pro leagues to the NBA.
After Memphis decided not to bring him back following his rookie season, Kawamura latched on with Chicago's Summer League squad in Las Vegas, bringing a spark and a buzz to the Bulls.
During his Vegas run, Kawamura averaged 10.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals in five games while hitting 41.7 percent from three-point range, which was enough to earn him a contract.
Chicago then waived Kawamura, cutting ties on his two-way contract because of medical issues, the team confirmed Friday.
"Bulls have released Yuki Kawamura, which Bulls PR confirms is due to a medical condition," K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported. "Kawamura has been sidelined with right lower leg pain."
Coach Donovan Opens Up About the Decision
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan got real about how hard it was to let go of a player who battled through major cultural and language barriers to chase his NBA dream.
"I think his transition from Japan to United States and learning the language and, you know, being over here and playing professionally, I think people really see and respect just how hard he plays and what kind of teammate he is, what kind of energy he has," Donovan said. "So you know, when you see somebody going through something like that, it's always, always tough to see, but you know, we're hopeful and optimistic over a period of time that, you know, it will get resolved."
During his time with Memphis last season, Kawamura barely played at the NBA level but thrived in a developmental situation, averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Memphis Hustle in 24 G League games.
Where Do the Bulls Go Now?
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the team is expected to fill their last two-way contract with forward Trentyn Flowers instead of bringing back G League regular Mac McClung.
With an already crowded backcourt in Chicago, it was difficult for Kawamura to get any playing time in the first place. However, seeing him not be a part of the team at all should be a gut punch to Bulls fans.
Donovan's words show the respect Kawamura earned around the organization by being positive about the situation. Donovan suggested he believes the injury is just a bump in the road rather than the end of the line for the guard's career in the NBA, which should give Kawamura hope once he recovers from the medical issue.