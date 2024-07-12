Brutal Update on Chicago Bulls Zach Lavine Trade Revealed
The Chicago Bulls desperately want to trade Zach LaVine. Despite how successful LaVine's tenure as a Bulls has been, Chicago can't seem to find any offers due to his massive $138 million contract and recent injury.
Now, the Chicago Bulls have to get desperate.
According to the newest report from Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the idea of Chicago trading Zach LaVine is now on life support. The fact that LaVine only played in 25 games last season with his massive contract is a killing blow of sorts. Here is the exact excerpt from Mayberry's article.
"Start with Zach LaVine," Mayberry said. "Each day that passes is another step toward the market for the two-time All-Star being on life support. LaVine and the Bulls both need a fresh start after a seven-year marriage that led to only one playoff appearance. Finding a new home for LaVine, who is coming off right foot surgery and is owed $138 million over the final three years of his contract, is the difficult part."
The market for Zach LaVine has gotten so bad that it's looking like the Chicago Bulls will now have to include additional assets to trade him, instead of getting assets for him.
"In the past, the Bulls bulked at offers for LaVine," Mayberry said. "They lavished him with his maximum allowable, five-year, $215 million contract two summers ago anticipating LaVine would continue blossoming as a star. Now the Bulls might be forced to attach additional assets in a LaVine trade."
In some ways, it feels like the market is playing Zach LaVine. In seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls, he averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 47/38/84 shooting. Prior to his recent injury, LaVine played in 77/82 games during the 2022-23 NBA season and 67/82 games in the 2021-22 NBA season.
While there is concern that Zach LaVine was not healthy during the 2023-24 NBA season, it's certainly starting to feel like the market is drying up with an intention of just lowering his value without him being a low-value player.