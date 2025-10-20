Bulls Announce Coby White Injury Update Before NBA Season Opener vs Pistons
When training camp opened and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was not participating in practice or scrimmaging, antennas were raised.
The 25-year-old guard emerged as one of the team's most reliable offensive weapons last season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across 74 games. His improvements in efficiency were also impressive, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc while shooting an incredible 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.
White is considered an invaluable piece to the Bulls' puzzle, and while he is still without a contract extension, the 2025-26 season is essentially the most crucial of his young career.
Medical Update Delays White's Return
The Bulls' hopes for a fresh start to the 2025-26 season took a hit on Monday as the team announced that White will miss additional time due to a lingering calf injury.
According to the team's official medical update, "Coby White has resumed on-court basketball activities and continues to make progress in his ramp up phase for a right calf strain. White will be reevaluated in two weeks."
While the Bulls initially had optimism that White would be ready for the regular season opener, the need for a continued ramp-up shows that the team is taking a cautious approach with their emerging star.
Given that White appeared in all but eight games last season, his durability had become one of his most valuable traits. His absence is a significant blow to Chicago's backcourt rotation, especially as the Bulls attempt to build on a 39-43 finish from last season that saw them fall just short of playoff contention.
The timing also couldn't be worse for a team that needs consistency out of the gates, especially considering their struggles to find offensive rhythm without one of their primary ball-handlers and scoring threats.
Who Steps Up?
Without White in the lineup, the Bulls' offensive efficiency will likely decline, as White's ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others made him critical to Billy Donovan's offensive schemes.
His usage rate and minutes were also high last season, and finding someone to replace that type of production, whether it be from Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, or even veteran additions, will be challenging.
The two-week reevaluation timeline means White could potentially miss the first several games of the regular season, though the team will definitely take their time given the importance of his long-term health and the nature of calf strains.
Chicago's season opener against Detroit on October 22 will now be played without one of their most dynamic offensive talents, setting an uncertain tone for what many hoped would be a bounce-back campaign for a team that finished the regular season on a high note.