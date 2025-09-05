Bulls Make Heartfelt Decision For Billy Donovan's Big Moment
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. However, his induction will primarily be in recognition of his achievements at the collegiate level as head coach at the University of Florida.
Donovan led the Gators from 1996 to 2015, guiding the program to six SEC regular-season championships, four SEC Tournament championships, four Final Fours, and back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007. Donovan also won three SEC Coach of the Year awards and even the SoCon Coach of the Year award in 1995 as the coach of the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Those mid-2000s teams featuring Bulls legend Joakim Noah, Al Horford, and Corey Brewer set the standard for the next 15-plus years of college hoops, as no other team in the sport was able to repeat as national champions until UConn did so in 2022 and 2023. Donovan's Naismith description gives a glowing review of his time with the Gators.
"In 1996...Billy Donovan became head coach at the University of Florida. Under Donovan, the Gators would become college basketball’s principal disruptive force. The former assistant and point guard for Rick Pitino understood how building a program into a national powerhouse would require dedication, hard work, and the basketball IQ of a coach well beyond his 32 years," it reads.
Bulls In Attendance
Several Chicago Bulls players will show up in Springfield, Mass. to be present for their coach's induction into basketball's most prestigious club. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and Matas Buzelis all will make the trip to attend Donovan's special moment on Saturday. In addition to the players, a large party of Bulls ownership and management also made the trip in support of Donovan.
Donovan was clearly moved by the gesture, telling reporters at a media event on Friday that it was very touching. Donovan took over as the Bulls' head coach in September 2020 after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he led a perennial playoff contender from 2015 to 2020.
Donovan is 438-362 as an NBA head coach, although he's gone just 195-205 during his stint in Chicago. Donovan has made just one playoff appearance in five seasons with the Bulls after not missing the playoffs a single time during his five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
