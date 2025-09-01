Recent Chicago Bulls Guard Expected to Sign With International Team
The Chicago Bulls have had plenty of roster changes throughout the past couple of years, including a handful of players coming in for short stints, while longer-tenured players found new opportunities elsewhere.
In the 2024-25 season, the Bulls had 22 different players suit up for them, from standout rookie Matas Buzelis playing 80 games to Adama Sanogo appearing in just four. Out of those 22 players who suited up for the Bulls, just 13 of them are expected to be back in Chicago next season. One of them is even expected to make his way to the overseas basketball world.
Recent Bulls guard could sign in Turkey
Talen Horton-Tucker appeared in 58 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
After being drafted 46th overall in 2019, Horton-Tucker spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was seen as a young guard with high potential. After that, Horton-Tucker also spent two years with the Utah Jazz before making his way to Chicago, but is now expected to explore NBA options outside of the NBA.
Horton-Tucker is reportedly weighing his options, but is expected to sign with Fenerbahce Istanbul, a Turkish basketball team. Fenerbahce is the reigning champion of the Turkish Cup and EuroLeague, cementing itself as one of the best teams in Europe.
BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas reported that Horton-Tucker is finalizing a deal with the Turkish team, but could still be hoping for an NBA opportunity.
"EuroLeague champions Fenerbahce Istanbul are finalizing a deal with six-year NBA guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell BasketNews," Urbonas wrote. "According to BasketNews sources, the 24-year-old guard is down to two options: land in Istanbul or secure a spot on an NBA roster, with a window still open for that possibility.
"However, if the NBA opportunity doesn't materialize to his liking, Horton-Tucker is expected to begin his overseas career with one of the most prestigious EuroLeague clubs — Fenerbahce Istanbul, fresh off winning the 2025 EuroLeague title."
Horton-Tucker carved out a successful NBA career through six seasons, especially for a second-round draft pick, but it seems like his time in the league is coming to an end. Of course, he could always make a return, but he is finding a great landing spot in Turkey with one of the best EuroLeague teams.