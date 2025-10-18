Bulls Sign Promising 20-Year-Old Forward After Waiving Yuki Kawamura
The Chicago Bulls have continued to shake up their roster as the regular season comes closer, making some of their last rounds of waivings and signings before Opening Day arrives.
The Bulls announced on Friday that they signed forward Trentyn Flowers to a two-way contract. The Bulls had space for another two-way contract after waiving guard Yuki Kawamura earlier in the day, partly due to a medical condition that left Kawamura sidelined with leg pain for several games.
Flowers appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season and averaged 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game. Flowers also had solid success in the G-League prior to his NBA stint with the Clippers, averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 27 games with the San Diego Clippers.
Flowers' Career History Before the Bulls
The 20-year-old forward went undrafted in 2024 before he signed a two-way contract with the Clippers. Prior to his NBA and G-League career, Flowers played one season with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League after he initially committed to play at the University of Louisville.
Whether Flowers starts the season with the Bulls or their G-League affiliate is not yet known and could be dependent on Flowers' performance the remainder of the preseason. Signing the six-foot-seven forward helps the Bulls in a position where Chicago has seen several injuries at with both Isaac Ookoro and Patrick Williams day-to-day with injuries of their own.
The Bulls tip off the regular season on Oct. 22 with a home game against the Detroit Pistons, and they'll need serious depth to help them get through the regular season after already staring down so many injuries before the season has even begun.
How Flowers Could Be Used This Season
Having Flowers available on a two-way deal gives the Bulls the flexibility they need to adapt around their injuries. His impressive numbers with the San Diego Clippers last season show off serious skill at the professional level that could be translated to the NBA with enough opportunities.
Basketball Reference projects Flowers to finish with an impressive average of 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game if he were to play 36 minutes. Barring any severe changes of plan for the Bulls, it's unlikely that Flowers would see that level of usage, but he could still project to be a solid role player and give the Bulls some depth coming off the bench.
Flowers has less than a week to settle in with his new team, and from there, the forward from Maryland could impress in Chicago moving forward.