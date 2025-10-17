Chicago Bulls Unexpectedly Waive 5-foot-8 Phenom Yuki Kawamura
Standing at just 5-foot-8, Yuki Kawamura was the shortest active player in the NBA and the only man under six feet tall on an active roster with the Memphis Grizzlies. Fans were drawn to his high motor, speed, and ability to dribble into open spaces, consistently creating shots for teammates.
The Japan national team member averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across three Olympic games in 2024, proving he could compete against the world's best despite his height disadvantage. His journey from Japan's B. League MVP to becoming an NBA player resonated with fans, and his fan base continued to grow.
After Memphis opted not to bring him back this offseason, Kawamura joined the Bulls for Summer League play in Las Vegas, where he once again brought energy.
The Bulls Release Kawamura
The Chicago Bulls have released guard Yuki Kawamura from his two-way contract due to a medical condition, the team confirmed on Friday.
"Bulls have released Yuki Kawamura, which Bulls PR confirms is due to a medical condition," reported K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. "Kawamura has been sidelined with right lower leg pain."
Kawamura's Summer League success came after his impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he scored 29 points with seven rebounds and six assists against France.
What's Next?
The release leaves Chicago with a vacancy on its two-way roster alongside Emmanuel Miller and 2025 second-round pick Lachlan Olbrich. According to Johnson, the spot "isn't expected to be filled by Mac McClung, whom Michael Scotto reported signed. McClung has a previous Windy City stint."
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the spot is expected to be filled by Trentyn Flowers instead.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is scheduled to address the media following Saturday's practice, where he'll likely provide more details about the roster move, but the Bulls are off Friday.
For a Bulls backcourt that features Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Josh Giddey, Kawamura was a fun developmental piece who could have provided a spark, if anything, to the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate.
While the hope was that both Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura would have been an entertaining backcourt in the G League, there was no clear path for either to crack the rotation.
The Bulls open the 2025-26 season at home against the Detroit Pistons on October 22, so the Bulls' shuffling of their roster should come as no surprise.