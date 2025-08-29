Bulls Star Nikola Vucevic Opens Up About Uncertain Future With Team
The Chicago Bulls, despite being one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, have been utterly disappointing recently. The Bulls have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons and have not made it past the first round in a decade.
The Bulls' current state does not seem to be getting much better, although parting ways with veterans like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan since last offseason is a step in the right direction.
Now, the next veteran star to leave Chicago will seemingly be Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls have been shopping the two-time NBA All-Star for a long time, but his trade market seems to be far too dry to make a move. Now, Vucevic has just one year left on his contract, and his future in Chicago is as uncertain as ever.
Vucevic opens up about future in Chicago
Vucevic certainly knows that his future with the Bulls is rocky, and recently opened up about it in an interview with BasketNews, saying that he wants to stay in Chicago but is unsure what his future holds.
"Yes, of course. I mean, it has been good for me there," Vucevic said. "We will see—I have one more year left with them, so we will see what happens if I stay or if something changes. But yeah, obviously, I would love to win in Chicago."
Can Vucevic win in Chicago?
Of course, it is good that Vucevic wants to win in Chicago, but that is not very realistic. Of course, he is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, but there is always a possibility that he re-signs with the team. If Vucevic were to re-sign on a cheaper contract, the Bulls would likely love to have him.
Vucevic is currently slated to be the Bulls' most expensive player next season, making $21.5 million, but a cheaper contract would give Chicago even more flexibility to put more talent around him. Vucevic is still good enough to be a reliable center, as he averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game last season while shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from deep.
As a stretch five, Vucevic could be a valuable piece on a contending team, which is why many expected a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors to make a trade for him this summer. However, if he stays in Chicago long-term, he could be a part of something special, assuming the franchise is able to continue moving in the right direction.