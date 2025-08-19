Bulls Star Puts End to Concerning Buyout Rumors, Clearing Franchise Direction
The Chicago Bulls were expected to have an eventful 2025 NBA offseason, with uncertain futures around key players like Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Lonzo Ball. However, the Bulls have only made one big decision for those players so far.
The Bulls traded Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro and have been silent outside of that move. The Bulls continue to hold on to Vucevic, White, and Williams, and have yet to come to an agreement with restricted free agent Josh Giddey.
Nikola Vucevic's future
Vucevic, 34, is a polarizing player for the Bulls, but regardless, one that they have been looking to trade. Vucevic is the only player on the Bulls' roster who is 30 years old or older, being a concerning outlier as the franchise looks to build toward the future. However, his time in Chicago is expected to come to an end soon.
Of course, the Bulls have struggled to find a trade partner for Vucevic this offseason, but talks will likely intensify during the 2025-26 season. Vucevic is entering the final year of his contract, and teams will certainly be interested in a veteran stretch five on an expiring deal at the 2026 NBA trade deadline.
However, if a trade does not come to fruition, there have been talks about the veteran center potentially getting bought out.
"There hasn't been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along, dating back to last trade deadline. I think at this juncture, we're probably more likely to see a Nikola Vucevic buyout midseason than we are to see a trade," NBA insider Jake Fischer said in late July.
Vucevic addresses buyout rumors
After these initial reports about a potential buyout, many others were quick to jump on the contrary, saying that the Bulls would not consider this scenario.
In a recent interview with Basket USA, Vucevic addressed the buyout rumors, saying that he even spoke to Bulls general manager Marc Eversley about it.
“A week ago (the interview was done August 4), the Bulls GM, who had called me after all the rumors, confirmed that nothing was true and that everything we had discussed after the season still stood,” Vucevic said, per ClutchPoints. “I already knew that, but it’s always nice when your GM calls to tell you.”
Vucevic is a seasoned veteran who has been involved in rumors throughout his entire career, so this situation is not new to him.
“There are always rumors,” he continued. “Most of them are false. It’s a bit of nonsense. For example, the buyout story was misunderstood in Europe: the journalist wrote that if there was no trade during the season, there might be a buyout option before the deadline. I know how the business works: in the last year of a contract, there’s always speculation. Since I can’t control it, I try not to stress over it.”
Vucevic says he has "no doubt" that he will be with the Bulls to start the 2025-26 season, but admitted that he does not know what will happen after that.