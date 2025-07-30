NBA Executive Shares Harsh Reality on Nikola Vucevic Buyout Rumors
The Chicago Bulls have been stuck in no man's land for a few years now, sitting in the dreadful play-in tournament void for three consecutive seasons. The 2025 NBA offseason was supposed to be an opportunity for the Bulls to begin turning things around, but they have not made the hopeful changes that many expected.
The Bulls are still negotiating a new deal for restricted free agent Josh Giddey, while the franchise has had no luck in its attempts to trade away veteran center Nikola Vucevic.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently said that the Bulls could look to buy out Vucevic's contract if they can not find a trade.
"There hasn't been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along, dating back to last trade deadline. I think at this juncture, we're probably more likely to see a Nikola Vucevic buyout midseason than we are to see a trade," Fischer said.
However, a contract buyout could be far less likely than many think. An anonymous NBA executive got honest about the Vucevic buyout rumors, sharing the harsh reality of where the Bulls and owner Jerry Reinsdorf stand, per Athlon Sports' Sean Deveney.
“They’re not looking to buy [Vucevic] out,” one NBA executive said. “If there is one thing that has been consistent about Jerry Reinsdorf over 40 years–and he is the same with the White Sox (Reinsdorf also owns MLB’s South Side team in Chicago)–it is that he does not pay players or coaches to not play or coach for him.”
Of course, the Bulls should be looking for any trade return for the 34-year-old center on an expiring $21.4 million contract, but it seems likely that the big man will ultimately walk in free agency next year.