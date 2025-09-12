Bulls To Face Tough Decisions Following Josh Giddey Extension
After the Chicago Bulls signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million contract, other questions about their roster still remain.
The deal keeps Giddey with the team through the 2028-29 season. Giddey was a restricted free agent; per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals over 70 games in his debut season with the Bulls, becoming the second Bull to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a single season (Michael Jordan).
Per the Bulls: "Giddey’s impactful season was also highlighted by historic single-game performances, including becoming the first NBA player with a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals in a game (at LAL, 3/22).
So, where does that leave Chicago? According to CHSN, there is a dilemma.
Bulls Have Decision to Make After Giddey
With the point guard decision locked down, Chicago has a decision to make regarding some of their other stars.
"You've got to make decisions now pretty quickly on Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu," CHSN said.
Dosunmu's spot seems fairly secure, but his name has been tossed around in trade rumors.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale came up with a trade proposal that sends Dosunmu to the Denver Nuggets:
Nuggets Receive: Justin Champagnie, Ayo Dosunmu
Bulls Receive: Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of DAL, OKC and PHI, via WSH), 2028 first-round swap (top-10 protection, via DEN)
Wizards Receive: 2032 second-round pick (via DEN)
Whether Dosunmu ultimately returns to Chicago will impact Coby White's place, and vice versa. The Bulls, still searching for Eastern Conference contention, are in a position where changes should be made. The team's brass, however, seems content with sitting pat.
"I'm asking fans for patience because," Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said. "We're in first year of (a) transition. I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise ... to finish 15-5 isn't a victory lap, but I think there are some positives."
Whether Chicago's vision still includes White, Dosunmu?
"We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster," Karnišovas said, "but I think we took the right steps with this group, and I think we're on the right path."