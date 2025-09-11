Chicago Bulls' Depth Chart After Josh Giddey Signing
The Chicago Bulls have had a lackluster 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by a drama-filled restricted free agency cycle with Josh Giddey. After months of Giddey and the Bulls standing too far apart in contract negotiations, they finally got a deal done.
On Tuesday, Josh Giddey and the Bulls agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal to keep him in Chicago after a 2025 offseason filled with speculation about his future with the franchise.
Giddey's value to the Bulls
Many were wondering what would happen with Giddey this offseason, as the 22-year-old guard was reportedly asking for around $30 million per year on his next deal, while the Bulls would not budge too far away from the low 20s. Of course, they met in the middle and reached a long-term agreement, but is this the right move for Chicago?
The Bulls traded for Giddey last offseason, and while the Bulls did not necessarily have a successful year in his debut campaign, he showed some promise. In 19 games after the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.0% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range, including a historic game-winning shot against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Time will tell if this contract is worth it for Giddey, but in today's NBA market, $25 million per year for a player with All-Star potential sounds about right.
Bulls' 2025-26 lineup
Of course, re-signing Giddey was huge for the franchise, but they did not make many major moves outside of that. The Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring in Isaac Okoro and drafted 18-year-old rookie forward Noa Essengue with the 12th pick, but ultimately have a very similar look as the end of last season.
With the Giddey signing, the Bulls have officially completed their 18-man roster, including three two-way players. The Bulls' depth chart heading into the 2025-26 season will likely look as follows:
PG - Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Jevon Carter, Yuki Kawamura (TW)
SG - Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry
SF - Isaac Okoro, Kevin Huerter, Julian Phillips
PF - Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, Noa Essengue, Emanuel Miller (TW)
C - Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Jalen Smith, Landon Olbrich (TW)
Of course, some of this is likely to change, and they will likely experiment with a few different starting lineups, but this is what the general depth chart for the Bulls looks like heading into the season.