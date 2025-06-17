Bulls Urged to Trade Star Guard After Grizzlies-Magic Blockbuster
The Chicago Bulls are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, finishing 39-43 and missing out on the playoffs for the third consecutive year and the seventh time in the last eight years.
Of course, a change is needed in Chicago, but the team started that big shift when they traded away Zach LaVine at February's deadline to focus on their young core. Now, the Bulls are building around Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White, but they have some tough decisions to make coming up.
Josh Giddey, 22, is entering restricted free agency, and the expectation is that the Bulls will bring him back. Giddey had an incredible end to his debut season in Chicago, while his backcourt mate, Coby White, made a huge leap as well.
White had a 20-game stretch shortly after the All-Star break where he averaged 27.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game with 50.8/38.8/89.9 shooting splits, and even took home the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month award in March.
However, could White's future in Chicago be nearing the end? The Memphis Grizzlies recently traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package that included four unprotected first-round picks, and many are wondering if the Bulls would be able to get a similar return for White. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson talked about the possibility of either trading White or Ayo Dosunmu.
"From my seat they've got to try to look to trade either Ayo [Dosunmu] or Coby [White]," Johnson said. "I think it will be very hard to re-sign both of them after next year when they both hit unrestricted free agency. I think you've got to get out in front of things like that."
However, when Johnson was asked if the blockbuster Desmond Bane trade could have an impact on White's market, he was skeptical.
"Bane makes a lot more [than White], so you're gonna get more back, and I would also argue that as good as Coby White is, Bane is a much better defensive player," Johnson said. "But again, you've got to make these hard decisions, because you're not going to be re-signing Josh Giddey this summer, and Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White after next summer. I just don't see that."