Caitlin Clark Joins Michael Jordan and Steph Curry on Incredible List
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned from the WNBA's extended break with a dominant performance against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Finishing with 29 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in the win, Clark added another incredible performance to what has been a historic rookie campaign.
Now averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the season, Clark is on pace to become the only player in WNBA history to post those averages. Not only has Clark broken countless rookie records in her first WNBA season, but she continues to break league records while also leading Indiana to wins.
With her performance against Phoenix, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record at least 450 points and 200 assists in a season.
Clark's performance on Friday not only made WNBA history, but put her alongside two NBA legends on an incredible list.
With her second career game of at least 29 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds on at least 70 percent true shooting, Clark joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as just the third rookie in NBA/WNBA history to do this twice.
This stat can be verified via Basketball Reference's Stathead, which also shows that Clark is not only the first WNBA rookie to reach this line more than once, but is the only WNBA rookie to do it at all.
Additionally, Clark is just the second WNBA player to ever have a game with at least 29 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds on at least 70 percent true shooting (Sabrina Ionescu in 2022), and is the only player to do it more than once.
