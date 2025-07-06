Chicago Bulls Announce Lonzo Ball Trade With Cleveland Cavaliers
The 2025 NBA offseason was expected to be one of the craziest in NBA history, but besides 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant getting shipped to the Houston Rockets, many fans have been underwhelmed.
However, there have been plenty of moves under the radar that will certainly shake things up moving forward. The Chicago Bulls made a significant move, trading veteran point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
On Sunday, the trade between the Bulls and Cavaliers became official, as Chicago released a statement about the deal.
"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Isaac Okoro (oh-CORE-oh) from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Lonzo Ball," The Bulls announced.
"Okoro, 6-5, 225, has appeared in 334 games (238 starts) with the Cavaliers through five NBA seasons and posted career clips of 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.2 minutes. A former NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection, Okoro played in 67-plus games in each of his first four NBA seasons. He became the third rookie in Cleveland history to record at least 500 points, 50 three-pointers made, 50 steals and 20 blocks, joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
"During the 2024-25 season, Okoro averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.1 minutes through 55 games (22 starts) for the Cavaliers. The Atlanta, Ga. native scored in double figures on 10 occasions throughout the year, including a season-high 16 points highlighted by a single-game career-high-tying four three-pointers made on Nov. 8. He led the Cavaliers in steals five times and blocks nine times last season.
"Okoro was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by Cleveland after one season at Auburn. While with the Tigers, Okoro averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.5 minutes across 28 games (all starts), while shooting .514 from the field. His production led to Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive Team and SEC All-Freshman Team honors.
"Ball appeared in 70 games (49 starts) with Chicago after he was acquired via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in August of 2021. Ball averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks while missing two seasons (2022-24) due to a left knee injury."
The Bulls would have loved to have seen more from Lonzo Ball, but unfortunately, injuries got the best of his tenure in Chicago. If Ball can stay healthy, he will be a huge piece for the Cavaliers as they look to get over the hump next season, while 24-year-old Okoro fits Chicago's young core much better, especially as they look for wing help.