2 Restricted Free Agents Who the Chicago Bulls Could Aggressively Pursue

The Chicago Bulls have a very busy summer ahead of them. Not only could the front office be in a position to have four picks on draft night, but they could realistically have seven open roster spots to fill.

They made a clear effort to prioritize expiring contracts at this season's deadline, keeping them in a position to have extreme financial flexibility moving forward. How exactly they plan to use that flexibility is anyone's guess, but signs sure seem to point toward an aggressive pursuit of some intriguing restricted free agents.

The Stein Line reported this week that the Bulls have already sent out signals that they plan to be active in the market for more wing depth. They also – rightfully – made note of the team's need underneath the basket. With that in mind, what better time to start familiarizing ourselves with the restricted free agent class now?

As the organization continues its downward spiral, let's discuss two RFA's that could find themselves in Bulls rumors over the coming months.

Walker Kessler

Once viewed as a key building block for the Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler's future with the franchise has become increasingly unclear. The two sides couldn't come to terms on an extension, sending him into the 2025-26 campaign with restricted free agency on the horizon. The big man proceeded to play just five games before he was forced to undergo surgery for a torn labrum.

While this situation might normally work in the favor of the front office, Kessler has shown enough early in his career to still have incredibly high stock. Several teams are likely hoping to make life hard on the Jazz in the coming months, especially after they made a shocking move for former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. With so much money now tied up in both Markkanen and Triple-J, would the organization really pay what it takes to keep Kessler?

If one thing is for sure, the Chicago Bulls have the money to make things interesting. They are headed toward the 2026 offseason with nearly $70.0 million in projected cap space, and there is an easy case to make that Walker fills their biggest area of need.

The Bulls have ranked among the NBA's worst defenses for years. Anchored by veteran big man Nikola Vucevic, their rim protection has been abysmal. The team has allowed the fourth-most points in the paint this season after allowing the single-most in 2024-25. Likewise, the only big man currently on the roster moving forward is Jalen Smith, who has played his best minutes this season at the four. In other words, finding a long-term solution at the five is likely at the top of the to-do list this summer.

Why can't Kessler be that option? He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game last season. The big man has performed like a borderline top-tier two-way big man, showing elite finishing skills and rim-protecting instincts. He has a 68.1 percent clip from the field over his career, and his seven-foot-two frame is as intimidating as any in the NBA. While one player isn't going to solve every problem Chicago has defensively, there is no question that Kessler would make a meaningful difference.

The only sizable problem with Kessler's game is his lack of a jumper. He's made a very small attempt to add one into the equation, but we need to look no further than his 54.5 percent success rate at the charity stripe to know he will likely remain limited in this department. The Bulls have obviously preferred centers who could stretch the floor in recent years, but Kessler makes up for his lack of spacing in other ways.

Kessler's size makes him an excellent screener and roll man. The idea of pairing him with someone like Josh Giddey makes a lot of sense, as the guard would easily be able to set him up around the rim and in the air. Heck, even running some two-man work with the versatile six-foot-ten Matas Buzelis could be worthwhile. Buzelis has shown steady progress as a ball-handler this season, doing more and more work along the perimeter.

At the end of the day, for a Bulls team that is clearly in need of a future center, the 24-year-old Kessler could prove to be a home run signing. He would fit perfectly into their current timeline, while also proving to be an immediate upgrade at the position.

Peyton Watson

As The Stein Line noted, the Chicago Bulls are seemingly in the market for upgrades at the wing. While this is a tad surprising considering the presence of Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue, you can never have enough size and length in today's NBA!

We also know how badly this team needs defensive stoppers, and the Denver Nuggets' Peyton Watson has shown he can be just that. The 23-year-old is a six-foot-eight wing with long arms and an extremely high motor. He has legitimately shown flashes of being able to guard positions 1-4, displaying excellent lateral quickness and shot-blocking instincts.

Indeed, like Matas Buzelis, Watson is the kind of player who can stick on your hip and time his contest perfectly for the swat. Having both forwards on the court at once could give the Bulls a lethal defensive lineup in the future, as well as cover up for some of the mistakes made by the less athletic Josh Giddey.

What has made Watson all the more fascinating as a restricted free agent target, however, is the growth offensively. He has put together a breakout season on that end of the floor, averaging 14.9 points on 49.6 percent shooting from the field. In fact, before suffering a recent hamstring injury, Watson was averaging 21.4 points a night in 2026 behind steady visits to the free throw line and excellent long-range efficiency.

The three-point jumper has really started to show signs of improvement this season after struggling to begin his career. Of course, he still needs to prove that this 41.7 percent stroke isn't some kind of outlier, but the overall bump in scoring aggressiveness and efficiency is impossible to ignore. He looks like a completely different player on that side of the ball.

With the Nuggets strapped for cash, the Bulls should have a real opportunity to make an aggressive run at Watson. They may want to be careful about pushing the offer too high, as banking on one year of production (particularly when Nikola Jokic is your teammate) can be scary. But this is also a front office that has the money to spend and needs exactly what Watson brings to the table. The fit could just make too much sense