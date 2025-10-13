Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move After Preseason Loss To Bucks
The Chicago Bulls enter the season with a deep rotation of wings and forwards. Matas Buzelis, the team's 2024 lottery pick, figures to play a significant role as the Bulls continue their youth movement.
Josh Giddey provides versatility across multiple positions, while veterans Patrick Williams andJulian Phillips round out the rotation alongside sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.
As the preseason moves along, the roster will continue to be manipulated, and now, the Bulls are making a move that could open up some minutes for players early in the season.
Bulls Waive Gueye
Chicago continues to tinker with their roster depth ahead of the 2025-26 season, announcing the waiver of forward Mouhamadou Gueye while simultaneously bringing in veteran wing Kevin Knox on a deal that will see him suit up for the Windy City Bulls in the G League.
Gueye, who went undrafted out of Stony Brook and Pittsburgh, struggled to carve out a consistent role during his brief time with Chicago.
The 6-foot-10 forward appeared in limited action and was unable to crack a crowded frontcourt rotation that already features established players and promising young talent.
With the Bulls' forward depth solidifying, Gueye is the latest roster casualty as the organization sets its sights on building a competitive rotation heading into the new season.
Knox With an Opportunity
The move clears space for Knox, the former ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
Knox's NBA career has been a rollercoaster since his promising rookie campaign, where he averaged 12.8 points per game.
Since then, the 6-foot-7 forward has bounced between several organizations, including the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons, struggling to find consistent playing time or a defined role.
Knox will need to prove himself in Windy City before earning a call-up to the NBA.
At 26 years old, Knox still possesses the physical tools and shooting ability that made him a lottery pick, including a 34.4 percent career three-point percentage.
If he can rediscover his confidence and consistency in the G League, Knox could provide a valuable scoring punch off the bench should injuries or performance issues arise.
With the Bulls seeing promising flashes from Buzelis, Giddey, White, and Julian Phillips, it is hard to see Knox getting consistent playing time right away.
But, with Patrick Williams' injury concerns, the Bulls could have a path for some younger talent to break through and get rotation minutes in a confusing Eastern Conference.