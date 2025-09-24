Chicago Bulls Can't Afford to Lose Standout Guard Amid Trade Reports
The Chicago Bulls went into the 2025 offseason with some heavy expectations to make changes, but the only significant move they completed was trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
Of course, Chicago's offseason was flooded by Josh Giddey's restricted free agency, as everyone tried to figure out what would happen, but as expected, he ultimately signed a new deal to stay with the Bulls. The Bulls were expected to shop guys like Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams, but the player they seemingly came the closest to trading was Ayo Dosunmu.
Bulls nearly traded away Dosunmu
Ayo Dosunmu, a 25-year-old standout guard, has burst onto the scene as a very important player for the Bulls over the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Dosunmu has averaged 12.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.9 steals through 29.6 minutes per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field, 37.4% from three-point range, and 79.9% from the charity stripe.
Dosunmu has emerged as Chicago's best backcourt defender and continues to make strides on offense. However, the Bulls attempted to trade him away this offseason.
Bulls insider K.C. Johnson recently reported on Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast that the Bulls were in "advanced trade talks" with Dosunmu but could not get a deal done.
"I know for a fact that the Bulls were involved in some pretty advanced trade talks with Ayo [Dosunmu] this past offseason that they couldn't finalize," Johnson said. "They're thinking this, but whether or not they can get the right deal remains to be seen. I should emphasize in all this — the Bulls love both Ayo and Coby [White]. They love them. They fit exactly what they're trying to do.
"But... good front offices get in front of these situations and get value in return because I don't project both those players to be on the 2026-27 roster. It just doesn't work financially."
Is this a mistake?
Johnson reports that the Bulls are trying to get value for Dosunmu while they still can, as he is set to hit free agency in the 2026 NBA offseason. Of course, they could be making a huge mistake in doing so.
Of course, the Bulls may be forced to part ways with either Ayo Dosunmu or Coby White, who are both due for big paydays soon. On paper, White is the better player and the Bulls should look to keep him over Dosunmu if they have to choose, but it could be more complicated than that.
One, White is going to demand a more lucrative contract extension, and two, he would get a much better return on the trade market than Dosunmu.
If the Bulls continue to field offers for Dosunmu, they will ultimately get a poor return for him and likely waste another young talent. Ideally, the Bulls can keep their core backcourt of White, Dosunmu, and Josh Giddey intact, but that seems far too unlikely for Chicago, and they will ultimately have to make a decision that nobody likes.