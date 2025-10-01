Chicago Bulls Executive Says Right Words About Future, But Do His Actions?
The Chicago Bulls have been in NBA limbo for the last few years, last making the NBA Playoffs in 2022.
They've had stars on their team, most notably DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, as the recent All-Stars to wear a Bulls jersey. Unfortunately, they haven't succeeded at much of anything besides making the play-in the last few years.
During their media day for the 2025-26 season, vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas had some words that addressed their vision for the future.
"Building while competing is the goal,” Karnišovas said. “Every decision (is) tied to that. We’re gonna focus on winning every game without putting any goals on a team besides just getting better and growing together."
Are They Actually Competing or Just Building?
While the comment could be seen in a positive light, the front office doesn't have much to show for it. They had players that were at an All-Star level, like LaVine, DeRozan, and others who are championship-level role players like Alex Caruso, yet arguably their best player is homegrown Coby White.
The Josh Giddey signing was a nice touch. The fact of the matter is, they aren't really competing for the now. While they haven't explicitly said it, the Chicago Bulls are in a rebuild, and frankly, should just commit to it. Karnisovas' comments are admirable because everyone should want to compete, but sometimes that isn't realistic.
Right now, the core of Giddey, White, and second-year player Matas Buzelis is looking promising. This is a team that, if given the opportunity to grow, could be a big player in the Eastern Conference a few years from now.
The front office's actions over the last few years didn't feel like Chicago was making the moves necessary to become playoff relevant again, but the second half of the 2024-25 season, up until now, are positive signs. Most of that is due to players playing, versus the suits making decisions.
If they continue this trend and guys like Buzelis, Giddey, and White continue to grow, their actions will be a whole lot more justified. Organizations have done this before, where they develop the drafted talent, and fill in what they need through signings, trades, or free agency.
Whether Karnisovas is going to commit to their goals and realize the potential they are building in Chicago is yet to be seen, but hopefully, for all Bulls fans' sake, he and his front office take the right actions to back up their words.