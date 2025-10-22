Chicago Bulls Missing Key Star Against Pistons on Opening Night
After a couple of significant offseason moves, like giving Josh Giddey a massive contract and trading Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro, the Chicago Bulls are gearing up for a 2025-26 season with rocky expectations.
The Bulls went 3-2 through five preseason outings, and now open their regular season against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, starting their 2025-26 campaign with a divisional matchup.
The Bulls and Pistons both have very similar lineups to last season, with a few minor tweaks as they look to compete in a damaged Eastern Conference. However, for Wednesday's game, both teams will be a bit short-handed.
Who's out for the Bulls?
The Bulls released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, and unfortunately, they will be without one of their star guards. The Bulls have ruled out Coby White due to a right calf strain, as well as backup center Zach Collins with a left scaphoid fracture.
White, 25, has broken out as a rising star over the past two seasons and took his game to another level to end his 2024-25 campaign. In the month of March, White averaged 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game with 49.5/37.9/87.8 shooting splits. Of course, it would be great for the Bulls to see if White can keep that level of play going, but they will have to wait.
Collins is also a notable loss for the Bulls, as they will have to lean on Jalen Smith to relieve Nikola Vucevic, and they will have their hands full against a physical Pistons frontcourt.
Who's out for the Pistons?
As for the Pistons, they will be without Jaden Ivey after the standout guard underwent right knee arthroscopy. Standout guard Marcus Sasser is listed as doubtful with a right hip impingement, and offseason addition Caris LeVert is probable with right knee soreness.
Of course, Ivey is a significant loss for the Pistons, as each team will be without a key guard for Wednesday's matchup. It will be interesting to see who steps up on both sides, as sharpshooter Duncan Robinson will likely start in place of Ivey, while the Bulls could turn to either Ayo Dosunmu or Kevin Huerter to replace White.
The Bulls and Pistons are set to face off in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday for each team's 2025-26 season opener, as both sides look to start their new season on a high note.