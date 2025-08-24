Chicago Bulls Legend Makes Bizarre LeBron James Statement
The Chicago Bulls pieced together arguably the most memorable dynasty in NBA history, winning six championships in an eight-year span from 1991 to 1998. Of course, the disputed Greatest of All Time superstar Michael Jordan was the headliner in Chicago during those championship runs, but he had some help.
For all six championships, Jordan had co-star Scottie Pippen alongside him, who is a legendary player in his own right, but is simply overshadowed by Jordan's legacy. For their second three-peat, the Bulls added Dennis Rodman, a legendary forward who also won two championships with the Detroit Pistons.
Rodman's interesting career
Rodman was always quite the character, to say the least. Of course, Rodman is a legendary player who won five championships, made two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA teams, was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and is ultimately a Hall of Famer, but he is commonly remembered more for his outlandish personality and unconventional habits.
Rodman retired after the 1990-2000 season, playing just 12 games for the Dallas Mavericks, but he continues to be an interesting character, even after his basketball career.
Rodman's bizarre MJ, LeBron statement
While on a livestream with N3on, Rodman made one of the most bizarre and unprovoked statements about Michael Jordan and LeBron James imaginable. The streamer asked Rodman who would win in a one-on-one between prime Jordan and prime James.
"Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that. I mean, LeBron is like a goddamn fu—ig dump truck. What the f–k man. Michael Jordan sits there dancing like barista coffee. What? And sit there and look at you and just keep doing and making it look so easy," the Hall of Famer said.
Of course, in a real conversation, Rodman would likely pick former teammate Michael Jordan over LeBron James, but his answer was too wild to even comprehend what he was trying to say. Rodman has called out James in the past, saying that he would lock him up if he were to defend him, but this recent statement is odd.
James, of course, is a legendary player in his own right and is the only superstar to challenge Jordan for the "GOAT" title. Many older players from Jordan's era will side with the Bulls' six-time champion over the current-era LeBron James, including Rodman, but there is no reason to disrespect the Los Angeles Lakers star regardless.