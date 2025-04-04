Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Decision vs Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls have surprisingly been one of the NBA's hottest teams, winning ten of their last 14 games to secure their spot in the play-in tournament.
Chicago has been led by their star backcourt of Josh Giddey and Coby White, but injuries have held them back from being even better during their hot streak. Standout guard Lonzo Ball has missed the last 16 games for the Bulls, and is now set to miss his 17th straight.
The Bulls are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and head coach Billy Donovan gave an injury update for Ball, but ruled him out of their cross-conference matchup.
Via K.C. Johnson: "Ball actually won’t play tonight, per Donovan. No setback just still not comfortable with shot follow-through. Will travel on upcoming 2-game trip and hasn’t been ruled out for season. This is 17th straight game Ball will miss."
Ball participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game and was expected to make his return to action, but is still not ready to go. Ball's right wrist sprain has had an impact on him, but with just five games left in the regular season after Friday, he should certainly return in time for the play-in tournament.
Ball is averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through 35 games this season, and the Bulls are certainly desperate to see what he can do when fully healthy. Even after missing the last two seasons due to injury, Chicago granted Ball a two-year contract extension, so getting him back healthy again is a priority.
The Bulls and Trail Blazers face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in Chicago on Friday.