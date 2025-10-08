Chicago Bulls Sign Recent Golden State Warriors Forward
The Chicago Bulls have added some depth at the forward position as the regular season approaches.
Forward Kevin Knox II agreed to a deal with the Bulls on Wednesday, per a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Knox II most recently played for the Golden State Warriors in the 2025-25 season, where he averaged 3.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 blocks in six minutes per game.
Knox II has bounced around in his career, playing for five teams in seven seasons. His roles have varied wildly over the years, ranging from an occasional presence on the bench as he was for the Warriors to a full-time presence off the bench like he was in the 2022-23 season, where he appeared in 63 games for both the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
The addition of Knox II bolsters the Bulls roster and adds some versatility to the forward position. Having played at both the three and the four in his career, Knox II can be plugged in anywhere Chicago needs him.
An Impressive Amateur Career
The 26-year-old forward had successful high school and college careers. He was named a McDonalds All-American in his high school senior season and had a strong start at the University of Kentucky, winning SEC Freshman of the Year and being named First-Team All SEC in 2018.
He also enjoyed success in international play in his youth, winning gold medals with Team USA at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and 2017 FIBA Under-17 World Championships.
Since his emergence to the NBA, Knox II has made his way as a journeyman across the league. In addition to the numerous teams he's put on the jersey for, Knox II has also had stints in the G-League, first with the Rip City Remix and then the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The Bulls Making a Playoff Push
The Bulls already have a deep roster at the forward position with Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, Dalen Terry and Zach Collins leading the way, but the addition of Knox II allows the Bulls some insurance against injuries and an extra chance to get starters off their feet when need be.
The Bulls have missed the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons and were eliminated in the first round in the 2021-22 season, the last time they qualified at all. With the regular season fast approaching, Chicago will be looking to break that unfortunate strength and make their mark in a tough Eastern Conference.