Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors (9:00 CT) – Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch
The Chicago Bulls took down the Phoenix Suns by dominating in the paint. Then, three nights later, they allowed the league-worst Sacramento Kings to blow them out by scoring 68 of their own points in the paint. So ... let's just say I have absolutely no clue which direction this game will go.
It's at least worth noting that the Warriors are fresh off a loss to the Utah Jazz and remain without their superstar sharpshooter. If there was any night for this broken Bulls team to pull off the win, this would be the one!
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (26-38) at Golden State Warriors (32-32)
Where: Chase Center
When: 9:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)
1. Josh Giddey
2. Matas Buzelis
3. Leonard Miller
4. Jalen Smith
5. Guerschon Yabusele
Golden State Warriors
1. Brandin Podziemski
2. De'Anthony Melton
3. Gui Santos
4. Draymond Green
5. Kristaps Porzingis
Injury Report
The biggest news for the Chicago Bulls tonight is the status of Collin Sexton. The guard has dropped 20+ points in his previous four games, carrying the Bulls' sluggish offense. While his downhill game has been particularly impressive, Sexton is also fresh off drilling a career-high seven made threes against the Kings in just 22 minutes of action. The veteran guard has truly been making the most of his increased opportunity in Chicago, but he will now have to sit after sustaining a leg injury against the Kings.
Patrick Williams has also been ruled out, making this his fifth missed contest in the last six. He was previously dealing with a quad strain before supposedly tweaking his ankle this weekend.
As for Golden State, they will have Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup for only the third time since the trade deadline. The big man has been battling an illness but was cleared to suit up after resting the frontend of their back-to-back against Utah last night.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
Matas Buzelis – PROBABLE (ankle)
Josh Giddey – PROBABLE (ankle)
Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (calf)
Collin Sexton – OUT (leg)
Patrick Williams – OUT (ankle)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Gary Payton II – PROBABLE (ankle)
De'Anthony Melton – QUESTIONABLE (adductor)
Draymond Green – QUESTIONABLE (back)
Quinten Post – QUESTIONABLE (foot)
Moses Moody – OUT (wrist)
Seth Curry – OUT (injury management)
Stephen Curry – OUT (knee)
Jimmy Butler – OUT (ACL)
Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias