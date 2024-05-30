Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Could Reportedly Join Western Conference Contender

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is reportedly an option for this team

Joey Linn

Apr 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) come off the court after a win over the Toronto Raptors in NBA Play-In game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
If this Chicago Bulls finally pivot from this iteration of their roster, star forward DeMar DeRozan will be among the most intriguing free agents. While there has been reported mutual interest between DeRozan and Chicago, the six-time All-Star could also reportedly be an option for the LA Clippers.

In a recent report, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype wrote, "As previously reported on HoopsHype following the lottery, there’s a belief around the league that DeMar DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him. However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency, HoopsHype has learned.”

As Scotto mentioned, any interest in DeRozan from the Clippers would be dependent on George leaving in free agency, which is far from a forgone conclusion at this point. While there is a level of uncertainty surrounding George and his future, the likeliest scenario continues to be he and the Clippers reaching an agreement this summer.

Whether it is the Clippers or another team, there is undoubtedly a market for DeRozan. There is reason to believe the star forward will return to the Bulls, but a move elsewhere also seems possible this summer.

