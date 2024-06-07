Chicago Bulls Star Slams Dillon Brooks
If there's one player who is arguably the most hated around the NBA, it's Dillon Brooks. Whether it's members of the Lakers, Warriors, or even the Chicago Bulls - no one seems to like Brooks unless they're his teammate. The most recent player to add to that list is none other than DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan was a guest on the 25/10 podcast with DeSean Jackson and Shady McCoy where he shared his candid thoughts about Dillon Brooks.
"I'm not going to lie, I just don't like him," DeRozan said. "And for two, don't walk up behind me, that's rule number one, don't walk up on no man behind him when his back's turned."
The exact altercation that DeRozan is referencing is from March 21, 2024, when the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Houston Rockets. DeRozan gave a frustration foul on Jalen Green, which Brooks then immediately started a scuffle with DeRozan over.
In all honesty, Dillon Brooks wasn't that much in the wrong in this situation. He was standing up for his star player and teammate after DeRozan trucked him. The Rockets ended up winning that game, so it was clearly just a moment of frustration for DeRozan. Still, there's very few people with as poor of a reputation as Dillon Brooks, and it only seems to keep growing.
