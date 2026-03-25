Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers (6:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will take every opportunity to remind you they don't give a you-know-what about lottery odds.

They did this again on Monday night at the United Center, beating the Houston Rockets behind a big first half performance that included 17 points from Collin Sexton. All things considered, it was another largely pointless victory that lowered their chances of sticking with the 9th-best lottery odds this summer. And we could be in store for something similar tonight.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 5-5 in their last ten game and have slid into the Play-In Tournament picture. Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined, while the status of Joel Embiid on a nightly basis is anyone's guess. The good news for Philly is that they will welcome back Paul George for the first time since January 29. The forward was suspended 25 games for violating the league's drug policy, and he will now be tasked with helping pull them ahead of the Atlanta Hawks over the next 10 games.

Philly is also a squad that averages the seventh-most fastbreak points a night and is pretty solid at gobbling up second-chance opportunities. They can be a hard team to gameplan for because they play two very different brands of basketball depending on who is in the game. Can the Bulls make the in-game adjustment necessary?

Regardless, is welcoming a rusty George back enough to guarantee a win over this recently frisky Bulls team? If Embiid does suit up, I envision the 76ers pulling this one out. He has notoriously given Chicago fits in the past, and we all know this roster continues to lack formidable size in the frontcourt. If he sits again, however, I could see the Bulls pulling out another one. Like the Rockets, this is another group that doesn't shoot the three particularly well and can fall especially stagnant in crunch time.

Prediction: The Chicago Bulls clinch another silly win

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (29-42) at Philadelphia 76ers (39-33)

Where: Wells Fargo Center

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Philadelphia 76ers

1. VJ Edgecombe

2. Paul George

3. Justin Edwards

4. Dominick Barlow

5. Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Isaac Okoro (35) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls upgraded both Isaac Okoro and Guerschon Yabusele prior to tonight's game. Okoro has not played since March 8 due to knee soreness. He was all set to go against the Golden State Warriors, only for the Bulls to scratch him right before tip-off. Easily the team's best defender, adding him back into the mix should only help this team look more competent.

As for Yabusele, he missed the Bulls' battle against the Rockets due to an ankle sprain. The big man has been one of Chicago's go-to frontcourt players since his arrival, with Billy Donovan even starting him in 12 of his 18 games with the franchise. As a big man who has shot 43.5 percent from downtown since his arrival, his fit with how the Bulls like to play has been obvious.

Guerschon Yabusele – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Isaac Okoro – QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Anfernee Simons – DOUBTFUL (wrist)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Joel Embiid – QUESTIONABLE (oblique)

Tyrese Maxey – OUT (finger)

Kelly Oubre Jr. – OUT (elbow)

Johni Broome – OUT (knee)

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