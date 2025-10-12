Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are a combined 4-0 to start their 2025 preseason campaigns, but one of these squads is set to pick up their first loss on Sunday. The Bulls are hosting the Bucks on Sunday night, getting a different preseason test compared to their back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks have yet to see their team at full strength through two preseason games, as two-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis and took those two games to get back to normal.
On Sunday against the Bulls, however, the Bucks seem to be getting their first look at their complete lineup.
Bulls vs. Bucks injury report
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently gave an update on Antetokounmpo, saying that they plan to have him suit up for Sunday's game in Chicago, as fans will get their first glimpse of the Greek Freak in the new season.
The Bucks should be at full strength for Sunday's matchup, as Kyle Kuzma (rest) missed their last outing but should also be returning to action in Chicago.
The Bulls, on the other hand, have a few more injuries to worry about.
Bulls star Coby White has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a calf strain, while Kevin Huerter (groin) and Julian Phillips (knee) are in jeopardy of missing their second consecutive games. Nikola Vucevic (rest) also missed Chicago's last preseason outing, but should be available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
"I would say the optimism, the hope, would be, ‘Can we get him in the last preseason game to play?’ ’’ Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said about Coby White. ‘‘And the hope is he would be ready to start the season.’’
Neither the Bulls nor Bucks have seen their lineups at full strength yet this preseason, and Chicago has to patiently wait until White is at 100 percent before they can see their team at its best. With Antetokounmpo back in action for Milwaukee, the Bulls will certainly have their hands full, but it will put their players to the test for an exhibition matchup.
The Bulls and Bucks are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Chicago on Sunday.