Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls kicked off their 2025 preseason with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday that resulted in a nail-biting one-point win. Leading the charge for Chicago was sophomore forward Matas Buzelis, who recorded a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds on 7-11 shooting, as he looks to take the leap that many have been hoping for.
Now, on Thursday night, the Bulls and Cavaliers are set to face off for the second time in three days, but are traveling from Cleveland to Chicago for the rematch.
For Tuesday's preseason opener, the Bulls had to sideline just one player, as they played without star guard Coby White. Unfortunately for Chicago, Thursday's game will be no different.
Bulls-Cavaliers injury report
For Thursday's game, the Bulls will be without White for the second consecutive outing. White is recovering from a calf strain, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is simply hoping that the rising star can return in time for the regular season.
“‘I would say the optimism, the hope, would be, ‘Can we get him in the last preseason game to play?’ ’’ Donovan said after Tuesday's preseason opener. ‘‘And the hope is he would be ready to start the season.’’
While the Bulls undoubtedly want to see White in action before the regular season to give him some more opportunity to get into the swing of things, they are certainly better off playing it safe.
As for the Cavaliers, they will likely have a similar look as Tuesday's game, as well. The Cavaliers will continue to be without All-Star point guard Darius Garland as he recovers from toe surgery, along with sharpshooter Max Strus, who is also recovering from surgery for a foot fracture.
Another Cavaliers sharpshooter, Sam Merrill, was sidelined for Tuesday's preseason opener, but there is no confirmation that he will miss Thursday's rematch. After Tuesday's game, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said that he would be "super cautious with him in the preseason" due to soreness in his abductor, so it will likely be a game-time decision to see how the 29-year-old guard is feeling.
The Bulls and Cavaliers are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Chicago on Thursday night for each team's second preseason outing.
