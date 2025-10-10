Lonzo Ball Responds to Bulls' Tribute After First Game Back in Chicago
The Chicago Bulls made just one significant trade during the 2025 NBA offseason, as they did a one-for-one swap with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls sent Lonzo Ball to Cleveland in exchange for Isaac Okoro, giving them some much-needed help on the wing while attempting to fix their overloaded backcourt.
While Ball never made a huge on-court impact in Chicago, playing just 70 regular-season games through four years, he was shown plenty of love from the organization in his first game back in the city.
Lonzo Ball's Chicago homecoming
On Thursday night, Ball returned to Chicago for the first time since getting traded this offseason, as the Cavaliers and Bulls matched up for their second preseason meeting in three days. To show love for the 27-year-old point guard, the Bulls showed a tribute video during Thursday's matchup, and the fans at United Center showered him with love as well.
After the game, Ball responded to the gesture from the Bulls to give him a tribute video, and reciprocated the love to the city and his former franchise.
"Felt good, man. There's a lot of love in Chicago, obviously. Definitely appreciate the tribute video," Ball said. "Enjoyed my time here, and I wish them the best moving forward. I mean, those relationships are gonna last forever. Made some good friends here, for sure. I was here for a good amount of time. So, like I said, I just wish them the best, wish the city the best, and just all positive vibes moving forward."
Ball has been in the spotlight since his high school days, and had an incredible story during his Bulls tenure. Ball returned to basketball after a two-year absence, and despite many people believing he would never play again, he completed one of the best recent NBA stories by playing 35 games for the Bulls last season.
Sure, Ball's on-court impact with the Bulls was limited, but it is clear how much of an off-court impact he had on the franchise, and the city and fanbase had on him. In his first game back, Ball dropped three points, three rebounds, and three assists off the bench. While he is now with the Cavaliers, Bulls fans are certainly wishing the best for him, and it will be interesting to see how his debut season in Cleveland goes.
As for the Bulls, they continue their preseason action on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, while Ball and the Cavaliers will not return to Chicago again until mid-December.