Controversial Chicago Bulls Executive Addresses Team's Future
For the past few seasons, NBA fans have not been able to understand what exactly the Chicago Bulls' timeline is.
The team seemed content with the mediocrity of being a 9th or 10th seed every single season. Somehow, even after trading away DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Alex Caruso, the team ended up in the same fate.
The Bulls' inability to find a clear and consistent path to a succesful future has many of its fans grow anxious. After the team's elimination in the NBA play-in tournament, controversial Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas spoke about the team's currently timeline.
“I cannot define the actual timeline, but what we have to do is build on the positives of this year and this young group and look for ways to improve and come back with a little bit higher expectations," Karnisovas said. " The way we want to build it is with young players with experience. This group knows expectations are going to be high next year and they are going to be ready for it. The goal is to have a faster turnaround, but there is a lot to like of this young roster."
To say Karnisovas is dlisked by Bulls fans is an understatement. Fans have been calling for his job for numerous seasons. However, now, more than ever, it's time for him to finally show that things are moving toward legitimate progress.
