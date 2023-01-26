“You just always got to be ready for whatever it is" - Dalen Terry patiently waiting for when his number gets called

Dalen Terry is working hard for his chance to play in the NBA, and he's prepared for whatever comes his way.

First-round draft picks in the NBA almost always get some rotation minutes to try and show their skills. After all, the team that selected them saw it fit to draft them that high, and they want to see what their investment can bring. But, as is often the case in sports, not every player will get an equal opportunity to shine.

This has been the story of Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry who has seen action in just 17 games this season. Despite that, the 20-year-old guard remains undeterred and ready whenever his number gets called.

"It’s not necessarily easy. You just always got to be ready for whatever it is," said Terry.

Getting an NBA-level physique

Selected by the Bulls as the 18th overall pick, Terry has not yet received many chances to prove his worth. He's played a total of 55 minutes, 20 of which have come in garbage time. In fact, he's spent most of his time training and playing with the Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He is putting in serious work there, both on the floor and in the weight room, where he's trying to get his physique up to par.

"I came in at 190; now I’m about 205, 210," Dalen explained. "I feel good playing at that weight. When I go to the G League, I definitely feel a lot stronger at game speed. Now I’m not getting knocked off balance, I’m finishing through contact. Obviously, me getting stronger has been a big part of my development."

Steady progress

In the G League, Terry is getting on-the-ball experience that he doesn't have with the Chicago Bulls. With the Bulls' guard rotation consisting of Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic, and Coby White, there hasn't been much room for Terry to get minutes. But he's taking it all in stride and has seen steady progress as a result of the extra work he's putting in the G League, where he's averaging 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and over a steal per game.

"My IQ is getting better just by watching these guys every night. Different decision-making and definitely my shot. I feel now like I’m way more confident than I was in Summer League and just in the G League, being able to knock it down. Just being able to take the shot and hit it," said Terry.

Despite his limited playing time, Terry is still very much a part of the team and remains ready to make the most out of every chance he gets to step onto the court. And with that kind of attitude, he just might find himself becoming an integral part of the Bulls in no time.