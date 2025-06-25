Ex-Bulls, Celtics Forward's Bold Cooper Flagg, LeBron James Comparison
The 2025 NBA Draft is Wednesday night, and the entire basketball world is already looking ahead to the second overall pick, because the Dallas Mavericks' selection at No. 1 is set in stone. The Mavericks lucked out in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, landing the first pick in the lottery despite having just a 1.8% chance.
On Wednesday night, Flagg officially becomes a Maverick, and the expectations for this 18-year-old out of Duke could not be any higher.
Many have noted Flagg as the best offensive and defensive player in this year's class, as the young star is projected to be an all-time two-way talent. However, 11-year NBA veteran and former Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine put even higher expectations on him, comparing him to the great LeBron James.
"Cooper Flagg is not a bad athlete, he's a great athlete. LeBron's a super athlete. But they process the same," Scalabrine said. "I know it's unfair, but I'll eventually be right... I'm just doing a comparison of what he can be... LeBron has scored 50,000 points and doesn't have a go-to shot. I'm not sure [Flagg] has a go-to shot. Just a basketball player who makes things happen.
"LeBron's a freak of nature defensively, [Flagg] is a freak of nature defensively. LeBron can run point, [Flagg] can run point. 6'8" point guard, 6'8" point guard. He trends like that, more than a shooting guard or Kawhi Leonard, or anything like that. He doesn't want to say it, but that's what it's gonna be."
While many are hesitant to say Flagg is a generational prospect, or even the best we have seen in the last ten years, he is undoubtedly one of the more pro-ready 18-year-olds the league has seen since LeBron James. The Mavericks are getting an incredible prospect on Wednesday night.