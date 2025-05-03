Bulls News

Ex-Bulls Player Defends Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Controversial Moment

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams defend JJ Redick's before Game 5 for the Los Angeles Lakers

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick lobbies for possession due to a Minnesota Timberwolves player kicking the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick lobbies for possession due to a Minnesota Timberwolves player kicking the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

Out of every coach in the NBA, no one is under a greater microscope than Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick.

Redick may only be a first-year coach, but he was a highly controversial pick, is coaching both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and is coaching the most popular franchise in all of basketball. It's been noted that Redick doesn't handle pressure well, and he showed fragments of that before Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves this week.

Before Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Redick was furious with a question asked to him and left the pregame press conference.

While many across the league have scrutinized Redick, former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams disagrees with that assessment.

Via @RealJayWilliams: "JJ Redick didn’t storm out. He exposed the echo chamber show. The problem isn’t his temper — it’s a media culture that confuses ‘gotcha’ questions with journalism. Y’all begged for new voices in coaching… now you’re mad they’re not playing the old PR game."

In all honesty, it didn't feel like Redick was being set up for the "gotcha" question that Williams was suggesting. If anything, the reporter seemed a bit nervous in asking the question, and it came out of his mouth in a tone that it probably shouldn't have.

Regardless of the stance, Redick probably shouldn't have stormed out of the press conference and could have kept a calmer composure. There are far too many moments of seeing his anger come out.

