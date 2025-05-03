NBA Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is already involved in serious NBA trade rumors after their first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers. The Greek Freak played phenomenally, averaging 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists despite being sent home at the hands of a Tyrese Haliburton series-winner in Game 5.
This marks the Bucks' third-straight first-round exit, and the second at the hands of the Pacers in the last two seasons. Milwaukee has failed to get to the Eastern Conference Finals since capturing that elusive 2021 championship, with Antetokounmpo being named Finals MVP.
Amid trade rumors, NBC Chicago's Logan Reardon proposed a trade that sends Antetokounmpo to the Chicago Bulls in one of the biggest trades in NBA history. The Bulls would certainly be giving up a major haul to get one of the sport's greatest players.
Bucks Receive: Coby White, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, 2026 first-round pick via Portland (1-14 protection), 2025-31 own first-round picks
Bulls Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is expected to meet with the Bucks to discuss future plans. Milwaukee is already expected to be without star point guard Damian Lillard next season due to a torn achilles, suffered in Game 4.
There are plenty of other teams involved in the Antetokounmpo trade rumors, including the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. The Bucks have a major decision to make regarding their homegrown superstar. If the Greek Freak does depart from Milwaukee, the Bulls certainly have the ammunition to after him.
