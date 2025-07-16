Ex-Lakers, Bulls Center Reacts to Bradley Beal News
The LA Clippers and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal have been a pairing that fans have been expecting for the last few weeks, and on Wednesday, it finally became a reality.
The Phoenix Suns and Beal have seemingly been nearing a contract buyout since the start of free agency. Now, the underwhelming Beal saga in Phoenix is done, and the star guard is heading to Los Angeles.
"BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN," NBA insider Shams Charania reported.
The Clippers already have a star-studded core with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, so adding a dynamic two-way guard in the mix should make for an interesting 2025-26 campaign for LA.
Via NBACentral: "James Harden
Bradley Beal
Kawhi Leonard
John Collins
Ivica Zubac
Clippers looking scary 👀 "
Philadelphia 76ers center and 13-year NBA veteran Andre Drummond, who previously spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, reacted to the news of Bradley Beal signing with the Clippers with a shocked emoji.
" 😦 ," Drummond commented on Charania's Instagram post.
Of course, the news of Beal signing with the Clippers should not shock or surprise anyone, but the idea of LA adding yet another star to their lineup is fascinating. In today's NBA, it has been proven that a team needs more than a collection of stars to win a championship, but the Clippers have certainly built a contender.