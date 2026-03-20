Bulls Narrowly Erase 29-Point Deficit But Fall Short to Cavaliers (115-110)

The Chicago Bulls looked dead in the water ... until they didn't.

The team's 110-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers turned out to be one of the most entertaining games yet for the post-trade-deadline Bulls. The fourth quarter may even be worth a re-watch!

James Harden Wastes No Time

With Donovan Mitchell in street clothes, James Harden must have let out a big bearded smile. The recently acquired guard could now return to his Houston Rockets days. He was clearly in for a high-usage night as the team's No. 1 scoring option, and the veteran sure looked thrilled in the first quarter.

Harden came out as aggressive a can be. He played the entirety of the opening frame and scored 16 points. Not only did he drain four of his seven early three-point attempts, but he also shot 4-5 from the charity stripe, dished three assists, and stole two balls. The Cavs 32-22 advantage was all thanks to vintage Harden.

With Isaac Okoro out, the Bulls also looked completely helpless trying to slow Harden down. And this only led to some frustration. The 11-time All-Star had two four-point plays in the quarter – one of which turned into a crazy seven-point possession. Collin Sexton was called for a flagrant after coming down in Harden's landing zone. Having made the three, he proceeded to make one of his two free throws before getting the ball back and splashing another shot from downtown.

It's Over ...

As well as James Harden played to start the night, it's not like this was a particularly pleasing offensive display from the Cavaliers. They would only shoot 41.7 percent in the first half and made just one more three than the Bulls. So why were they up 61-45? The Cavs were +9 at the free throw line early, as well as had nine second-chance points on the board.

The real difference-maker, however, was what their defense was doing to the Bulls' offense. Even though Jarrett Allen was missing his seventh consecutive game, the Cavaliers did a fantastic job walling off the paint with Evan Mobley and Dean Wade, as well as sending aggressive help at the perfect time. The Bulls began the night a staggering 7-17 from the restricted area. And, very much unlike the Cavaliers, this wasn't a group forcing a whistle on their missed shots.

At one point, the Bulls' offense went a full 5 minutes without recording a single field goal. Cleveland took full advantage with a 19-0 run and essentially put the game away. Not only were the Bulls really missing someone who could consistently create their own bucket (where art thou Coby White), but they were letting frustration get the best of them.

The only good news about the Cleveland blowout was that it allowed for Rob Dillingham to cook. In need of any kind of boost offensively, the second-year guard was letting it fly in the third quarter. He shot 4-7 from the field for 10 points. This included a pair of buckets behind the arc, where Dillingham has looked increasingly comfortable over the last few games.

Uh, Maybe Not ...

Going into the final 12 minutes still down 20 points, the Chicago Bulls must have been in the March Madness spirit. The fourth quarter was completely bonkers. The Bulls' previously sluggish and angry offense looked rejuvenated.

Starting the previous five games, Leonard Miller looked determined to show his head coach why he should remain near the top of the rotation. He would go on to score all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. Backup big man Guerschon Yabusele – who also saw his starting role stripped – matched Miller with 10 points of his own on two huge triples.

Chicago would put together both a 20-4 run and a 10-0 run in the quarter. They were scoring off nonchalant Cavaliers turnovers in the transition and splashing open threes. Before we knew it, they had nearly erased the 29-point deficit and were down just 103-102 with 3:33 left to go. For as much credit as the Bulls deserve for remaining invested and clawing their way back in, the Cavaliers also deserve a big slap on the wrist. They were in complete control of this game, and there is no question that they took their foot off the gas defensively.

Nevertheless, they looked like a playoff team once the Bulls woke them up. Sam Merril drained a clutch three to make it 106-102 before Kenny Atkinson won and took away three free throws from the Bulls. James Harden would eventually nail the dagger – a stepback mid-range jumper right over the hot-hand Miller.

All things considered, it was the perfect tank loss! The Bulls got to see young role players like Dillingham and Miller change the momentum of a game, yet avoided any damage to their lottery odds. Whether you're pro or anti-tank, it's the kind of loss you can live with!

Player Grades

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) grabs a rebound as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) and center Thomas Bryant (3) defend him during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Leonard Miller – A

Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB

Considering the circumstances, I think this was a fantastic showing from Leonard Miller. The Bulls don't have a chance to steal this game without his two-way hustle in the fourth quarter. One of the few newbies under contract for next season, these last few games have shown that he deserves to be a mainstay in the rotation moving forward.

Tre Jones – B+

Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL

Tre Jones went 6-12 from the field and 6-8 from the charity stripe tonight. This was just a mature and engaged performance from the guard, and it sure felt like his steady hand played a part in this team keeping their head on straight.

Guerschon Yabusele – B

Stats: 10 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL

Considering the size advantage the Cavaliers had up front, you have to respect the way Guerschon Yabusele played. He brought the physicality on the glass and came up huge offensively when it mattered most. I don't think his future is in Chicago, but he has given teams reason to consider signing him this summer.

Josh Giddey – C+

Stats: 9 PTS, 19 AST, 6 REB

It feels very weird to not be giving Josh Giddey an A++ after dishing a career-high 19 assists ... but this was a rough one in every other aspect. He was noticeably frustrated throughout the evening and shot just 4-11 from the field with five turnovers. Yes, the playmaking was impressive, but 12 of those dimes came in the first half when Chicago was getting destroyed.

Matas Buzelis – C-

Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 3 BLK

Matas Buzelis struggled against this Cavaliers frontcourt and shot just 5-13 from the field. With that said, it's nice that his bad game still comes with some impact plays defensively.

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