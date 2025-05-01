Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Defends Lakers Coach JJ Redick After Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of hype around them entering the 2024-25 season, as a lot of that excitement was built around first-year head coach JJ Redick. However, the hype of the Lakers only skyrocketed after their blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, leaving some to believe they could be title contenders in such a short amount of time.
They entered the playoffs as a three seed, but were embarrassed and beaten in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the series coming to a close on Wednesday night. While the Timberwolves exposed several problems with the Lakers' roster, ex-Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley came to Redick's defense online after the loss.
"Yall on here really dissing Coach JJ 🤦🏾♂️ he did a great job with this team his first year. He went up against one of the best teams in the league. Give JJ credit. he just came up short," Beverley shared on his X account.
Redick finished his first season with the Lakers with a 50-32 record, Los Angeles' most wins in a season since the 2019-20 season, when the Lakers won the NBA Championship in the Bubble. While the Lakers looked like the best team in basketball at some points this season, it's clear they have problems to address after their postseason loss.
Furthermore, the Lakers also have the unknown future of LeBron James, as he has a $52.6 million player option for next season, which may be his last.
