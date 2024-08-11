Former Big Ten Player of the Year, Ex-Bulls Player Signs With International Team
Denzel Valentine was once one of the most lauded college basketball players in America. There were high expectations when the Chicago Bulls drafted him at 14 during the 2016 draft. Unfortunately, the expectations were never realized, and now Valentine has a new home in Italy.
According to Andrea Calzoni, former Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine has signed a one-year contract with Pallacanestro Trieste. Last season, Valentine also played in Italy with Olimpia Milano.
As a college basketball player, Denzel Valentine was incredibly accomplished. He was voted as Big Ten Player of the Year by CBS, Associated Press, FOX, Bleacher Report, by media, and by coaches. He was also the NABC Player of the Year, a consensus first-team All-American winner, and a Julius Erving Award winner.
Despite all of the accolades Valentine gained in college, he's remembered for two major moments during his five-year career with the Chicago Bulls. The first was one of the worst heat checks in modern basketball history.
The highest moment of Valentine's career with the Chicago Bulls was when he had a career-high 34 points and 7 rebounds against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in a very clutch game.
Hopefully, Denzel Valentine can find a way to tap into the player that he once was in college as he finds himself overseas. There's nothing better than seeing a player find their way back into the NBA.
